College Self-Defense

media release: Designed for current and incoming college students, this class covers common safety questions about partying, date-rape drugs, stalking, and walking alone at night.

Class will be held on Sunday, August 2, from noon to 4pm, at RCC's main office. All genders welcome; no previous experience or coursework necessary.

Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

Cost: $55.