RSVP for The College Send-Off

media release: Join us for an unforgettable College Send-Off Celebration hosted by supporters and members of the Divine Nine organizations, dedicated to honoring the achievements of African-American/ Black High School graduating seniors in Madison, Wisconsin, as they embark on their college journey.

This free event will feature exciting giveaways, exclusive scholarship announcements, university alum representing your school of choice and much more. Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 2:30PM at Olin Park.

Please RSVP by May 4, 2024.