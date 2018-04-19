College Transfer Art Student Showcase
Madison College-Downtown Gallery 211 211 N. Carroll St., Room D011, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: April 16 - May 4. The reception is April 19th 12 pm - 2 pm. Food and Drinks provided by Madison College. Ceramics, paintings, drawings, jewelry, and photographs.
Hours: M - Th 11 am - 2 pm; F - 10 am - 2 pm, Gallery 211 Room D011
Info
Madison College-Downtown Gallery 211 211 N. Carroll St., Room D011, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events