College Transfer Art Student Showcase

to Google Calendar - College Transfer Art Student Showcase - 2018-04-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - College Transfer Art Student Showcase - 2018-04-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - College Transfer Art Student Showcase - 2018-04-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - College Transfer Art Student Showcase - 2018-04-19 12:00:00

Madison College-Downtown Gallery 211 211 N. Carroll St., Room D011, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: April 16 - May 4. The reception is April 19th 12 pm - 2 pm. Food and Drinks provided by Madison College. Ceramics, paintings, drawings, jewelry, and photographs.

Hours: M - Th 11 am - 2 pm; F - 10 am - 2 pm, Gallery 211 Room D011

Info
Madison College-Downtown Gallery 211 211 N. Carroll St., Room D011, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-258-2437
to Google Calendar - College Transfer Art Student Showcase - 2018-04-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - College Transfer Art Student Showcase - 2018-04-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - College Transfer Art Student Showcase - 2018-04-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - College Transfer Art Student Showcase - 2018-04-19 12:00:00