Colm Broderick & Patrick Finley

Colm Broderick (County Carlow, Ireland) and Patrick Finley (Atlanta, Georgia) have created a wonderful partnership in Irish traditional music.

Colm is a multiple All-Ireland champion piper and was selected by Na Píobairí Uilleann as the inheritor of Liam Ó Floinn’s pipes, on Liam’s death in 2018. Having recently been awarded the Gold medal at the Seán O’Riada Bonn Oir competition in Baile Mhuirne, Co. Cork, Colm was invited to a private reception in Áras an Uachtaráin hosted by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins. While here Colm performed a private concert for the president.

Patrick, a multiple All-Ireland champion fiddler, plays with a unique style with influences from Sligo and Clare music. Patrick began playing the fiddle at the age of four, joining the Atlanta Irish Music School, and eventually studying with Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada. Patrick is also an experienced music teacher, having co-founded the Phoenix School of Irish Arts in Atlanta, teaching Irish music on a variety of instruments.

Together, Colm and Patrick focus on creating a refreshingly traditional style of music on the pipes and fiddle.

Colm has been tasked with playing a set of pipes which once belonged to master piper Liam O’Flynn. This instrument was made in Dublin in 1938 by another master piper in his own right, Leo Rowsome. The instrument were deemed a ‘deluxe model’ by their maker. The pipes were made for a man called Sean Reid. This is a name synonymous with traditional music in Ireland. Sean was a founder member of the influential Tulla Ceilí Band and was also instrumental in giving poor Irish musicians a stage in which to showcase their talent by organizing events at which they could play, recording them and giving them lifts in his car all over the country. One of these people who Sean helped was Willie Clancy. Clancy was another master of the uilleann pipes who’s influence on the world of uilleann piping is still seen today though the highly popular Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy (Willie Clancy Week) in Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare. Sean Reid gave Willie Clancy a loan of the instrument for a number of years. Once Clancy was finished with the set they were given to Liam O’Flynn who conquered the world of folk music through his membership of the famous Irish music group ‘Planxty’. Liam continued to break barriers using this instrument, being the first Irish musician to collaborate with a classical orchestra. Liam continued to collaborate with many more musicians from different cultures and traditions until his untimely passing in 2018. The pipes were given to the association of uilleann pipers in Ireland Na Píobairí Uilleann, who were tasked with finding someone to take the mantle of playing this wonderful and historic instrument.

