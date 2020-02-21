Colombia’s National Strike: Popular Mobilization and the Roots of Inequality

press release: Discussion with labor organizer, John Ocampo, about his recent delegation to Colombia through the Alliance for Global Justice/United States Labor Against the War. Colombia is the deadliest country in the world for trade unionists. Under these conditions, on November 21st, 2019, Colombians took to the streets as part of a National Strike that continues to this day. The depth and breadth of this popular mobilization is unlike anything seen in the country since the 1970s. What explains this new upsurge? What are the prospects for peace and justice i n Colombia?