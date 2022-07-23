Colombia's Presidential Election

press release: Colombia Support Network Virtual Conference

July 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Central Time)

This is a VIRTUAL conference, sign up below for the Zoom link, which you will receive 24 hours before the event.

About the event:

Please join us for a talk with Andrei Gómez-Suárez related to the recent Colombia Presidential Election. Topics covered include:

- Gustavo Petro's victory and the change of government in Colombia

- The challenges facing Gustavo Petro

- The newly-published Final Report by the Colombian Truth Commission

- Petro's commitment to comply with the Truth Commission's recommendations

About the speaker:

Andrei Gómez-Suárez is a Colombian writer, international relations scholar, and peacebuilding practitioner. He is Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Religion, Reconciliation and Peace at the University of Winchester. He is co-founder of the peace organization Rodeemos el Diálogo (Embrace Dialogue). He has a PhD in International Relations from the University of Sussex.