media release: Colón Y Más: A Tribute to Willie Colón

Presented by Cafe Coda and La Junta

Willie Colon was a force in the latin music world and the trombone universe. Collaborating with iconic singers like Celia Cruz, Ruben Blades and most notably Hector Lavoe, Colon's music is a staple in the salsa/latin/jazz music genre.

This collaboration will feature three generations of some of Madison's best jazz trombonists: Nat McIntosh (Youngblood Brass Band), Darren Sterud (Mama Digdown's Brass Band), and Steven Beda (Latin Pride Orchestra), playing the iconic parts that became synonymous with salsa music.

Joining them will be a collaboration of some of Madison's most notable Latin/Salsa and Jazz musicians. Led by vocalists Betty Guerrero (La Combi) and Mario Mendoza (Grupo Candela), and driven by the rhythms of pianist Chris Rottmayer (Chris Rottmayer Quartet), Peter Dominguez (Professor of Bass at UW), Yorel Lashley (Drum Power), José Madera (Charanga Agoza) and Francisco Martínez (Rebulu).

You can count on hearing some of the classic salsa tunes we all know and some you may not. Dancing is absolutely welcomed and encouraged! Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

We are grateful to have the support of Alfredo and Augustin from La Junta, which can be heard every Saturday on 89.9 WORT from 4-6PM.