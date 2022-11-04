× Expand Patrick Brooks People lined up around a table full of beers. The scene at a past ColoniALE Fest.

press release: The event is a fun community night for anyone age 21 and older featuring special guests, including former Packers player and radio persona Mark Tauscher. Sample from a curated selection of 30 beers, from all over the world--Abroad and right here in Dane County!

6:00-9:00pm, Friday November 4, at The Colonial Club Senior Activity Center, 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

General tickets are $30 ($25 each for groups of 8 or more purchased together). Price rises to $40 at the door. Tickets include a collectible tasting glass, beer and wine samples, and appetizers. Non-Drinker Tickets are $10. Non-drinker tickets include coffee, soda, water, and appetizers. The event is a benefit for the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center. Tickets can be purchased by phone or website ahead of time, or in person at several Sun Prairie locations. Tickets also available at the door the night of the event.

Contact the Colonial Club main office at 608-837-4611, or email ababiarz@colonialclub.org. Visit our website: https://www.colonialclub.org/ alefest