Colony House, Tyson Motsenbocker

× Expand Jon Steingard Colony House (left to right): Will Chapman, Scott Mills, Caleb Chapman, Parke Cottrell.

press release: Nashville indie rockers Colony House are excited to announce their 2020 headline tour tying into their third studio album Leave What's Lost Behind out January 24, 2020. The tour will hit major cities across the U.S. and Canada withspecial guest Tyson Motsenbocker.

Colony House gave fans a first taste of new music with the track "Looking For Some Light," which served as a north star for their upcoming album. Caleb Chapman of Colony House said, "As soon as the chorus materialized, we knew that we wanted this 'common thread truth' to be woven throughout the project. These times we live in can feel so dark and divisive. It gives us some sort of comfort and hope to consider/remember that we are all in this together. Everybody is looking for some light!"

× Expand "Looking for Some Light" by Colony House

Colony House first captured attention in 2014 with their lead single "Silhouettes" off their debut album When I Was Younger, which became the #1 played track on SiriusXM's Alt Nation for four months straight. The band followed the debut album with their second album Only The Lonely, which featured singles "You Know It" and "You & I."Entertainment Weekly included the album on their "Must List" and describes the album "...fuses swampy blues, scuzzy garage rock, and infectious indie pop...its massive jams will sound great booming from a festival stage." The band has performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, CONAN, TODAY show and more.