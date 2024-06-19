Color in the Outdoors Fundraiser

media release: On June 19, join us and Delta Beer Lab in the Biergarten to support Color in the Outdoors! They advocate for equitable access and celebrate diversity and color in and of outdoor spaces. Proceeds from the day, and specifically from the Black is Beautiful beer from Delta Beer Lab, will go toward Color in the Outdoors, and we’ll collect any additional donations at the counter via our register. (Rain date is 6/26.)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1649034025870586/