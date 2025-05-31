Color in Triennial
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: SEE + DO is a workshop series that brings you closer to the Wisconsin Triennial with a guided viewing of the artwork, followed by an activity. Learn about the interplay of color in the exhibition with a brief lesson and a close look at some of the artworks on view before exploring color yourself with an art activity.
Info
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lectures & Seminars
Art Exhibits & Events