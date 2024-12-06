× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Kathryn Gongaware. Kathryn Gongaware

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Color Me Funny: a stand-up comedy show that brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best comics at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by KATHRYN GONGAWARE:

Kathryn Gongaware is a stand-up comedian, writer, actress, and menace--sometimes in reverse order. She’s known for sharp observational insight and uniquely wild stories, many of which spring from teaching yoga in jail. Kathryn is a regular at Laugh Factory, Zanies, and Second City; has performed at clubs throughout the country including The Comedy Cellar in NYC; and has opened for Mo Amer, Erica Rhodes, Michael Palascak, Cipha Sounds Andy Hendrickson, Kevin Bozeman, and other national headliners. You can catch her on social @kathryngong, where her mother suggests she is “undoing the work of generations of women before her”.

With supporting performances by: Ben Noble, CJ Nelson

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. The Hotel Indigo, 901 E Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53703. ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building. Seating is first come, first served.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.