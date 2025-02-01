× Expand courtesy Rachel Mac A close-up of Rachel Mac. Rachel Mac

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Color Me Funny: a stand-up comedy show that brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best comics at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by RACHEL MAC:

Rachel Mac is a writer and comedian currently based in the Midwest after 8 years of performing in Los Angeles. She is a Paid Regular at The Comedy Store and has been on Comedy Central's Lights Out with David Spade, both doing stand-up and as a panelist. Rachel worked as a writer for The Movie Show, a late-night comedy sketch show on SyFy, which stars two puppets. She co-wrote and co-starred in an instagram sitcom, The MacBlakes. She is also, for better or worse, a middle school English teacher.

With supporting performances by:

Eric Smith

Evan Pack

Hosted by:

Noah Mailloux

----------------

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM

The Indigo Hotel

901 E Washington Ave

Madison, WI 53703

***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

----------------

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/color-me-funny-the-hotel-indigo-comedy-show-tickets-1134165642969

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/571309159016391

----------------

Recommended for ages 18+.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.