Color Me Funny
Hotel Indigo 901 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
courtesy Rachel Mac
A close-up of Rachel Mac.
Rachel Mac
media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Color Me Funny: a stand-up comedy show that brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best comics at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by RACHEL MAC:
Rachel Mac is a writer and comedian currently based in the Midwest after 8 years of performing in Los Angeles. She is a Paid Regular at The Comedy Store and has been on Comedy Central's Lights Out with David Spade, both doing stand-up and as a panelist. Rachel worked as a writer for The Movie Show, a late-night comedy sketch show on SyFy, which stars two puppets. She co-wrote and co-starred in an instagram sitcom, The MacBlakes. She is also, for better or worse, a middle school English teacher.
With supporting performances by:
Eric Smith
Evan Pack
Hosted by:
Noah Mailloux
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM
The Indigo Hotel
901 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI 53703
***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.
Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/color-me-funny-the-hotel-indigo-comedy-show-tickets-1134165642969
SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!
RSVP on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/571309159016391
Recommended for ages 18+.
Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.
We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.