× Expand Sarah Elizabeth Larson A close-up of Beckett Kenny. Beckett Kenny

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Color Me Funny: Pride Edition, a stand-up comedy show that brings together a hilarious all-queer lineup of the Midwest's best comics at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the show! Join us for a great comedy show headlined by BECKETT KENNY:

Beckett Kenny is one of Chicago comedy’s top comedic performers and producers. Known for successfully creating and running Laugh Factory’s longest running queer comedy showcase “Sashay” from 2018-2024 where he regularly backflipped live onstage. One of Chicago’s most energetic and versatile entertainers, Beckett has performed at most major venues and showcases in the city. Making appearances in the Annoyance's Queer Comedians to Watch, OnlyFansTV's LMAOF, the Viral hit show God and Angel, and much more! Well regarded by publications and his peers, Chicago Reader ranked him one of the top 5 comedians in the city in 2022 and describing him as, "A talented gay guy perfectly balancing the eclectic tastes of the alternative scene with a healthy respect for the traditional craft of stand-up comedy.”

Featured performances by: Tori Kilkenny, Samara Suomi, special guests!

Hosted by: Michael Kittelson

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1204554568347920

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.