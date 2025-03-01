× Expand courtesy Sharip Karim A close-up of Sharup Karim. Sharup Karim

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Color Me Funny: a stand-up comedy show that brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best comics at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by SHARUP KARIM:

Sharup Karim is a nationally performing South Asian-American stand-up comedian as well as a features contributor for The Onion with numerous headlines and jokes published over the past five years. He was previously featured at the NBC Break Out Festival at Second City and on both Kenan Thompson's "Road to NYC" showcase at the Chicago Laugh Factory and Kenan Presents "Spotlight Showcase" in Atlanta. Sharup's debut comedy special “Currency Exchange” is now available on YouTube. Filmed over two sold-out shows at Chicago’s magnificent Den Theatre, the special dives into almost an hour of material that spans Sharup’s lifetime of bridging two distinctly different cultures.

With supporting performances by: Mohammed Abbed, Peggy Hurley, Owen Joyner

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/color-me-funny-the-hotel-indigo-comedy-show-tickets-1134165642969

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1392710381720228/

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.