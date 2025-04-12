× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Michael Meyers and a mic. Michael Meyers

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Color Me Funny: a stand-up comedy show that brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best comics at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the show! Join us for a great comedy show headlined by MICHAEL MEYERS:

Michael Meyers is a Chicago-based stand-up comedian. He has been a staple of the Chicago comedy scene for nearly a decade, performing as a regular on its many stages. While not performing in Chicago, he has toured throughout the country headlining at clubs like Zanies, Go Bananas, Jukebox and more. Meyers was a featured performer at the Limestone Comedy Festival and has opened for some of comedy's finest including The Sklar Brothers, Phil Hanley, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Matt Braunger. In October 2023 he released an hour long special called "Michael Meyers Performs Comedy for Real People" on YouTube to acclaim. His soothing voice and dry delivery is the perfect compliment to his slice-of-life observations.

With supporting performances by: Hayden Fredriksen, Cody Lemke, Breanne Wilhite

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1071196014843202

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.