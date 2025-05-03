× Expand Jason Hillman A close-up of Johnny Beehner with a mic. Johnny Beehner

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Color Me Funny: a stand-up comedy show that brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best comics at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the show! Join us for a great comedy show headlined by JOHNNY BEEHNER:

With a background in improvisational theater, including training at Chicago’s prestigious Second City and the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, Johnny brings a very unique style to the stage. He made his network television debut in January of 2015 as one of the last comedians to appear on the Late Show with David Letterman. He has also made numerous appearances on FOX’s Laughs, has appeared on AXS’s Gotham Comedy Live, and regularly appears on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show. His comedy can be heard regularly on XM/ Sirius Satellite radio.

With supporting performances by: AJ Grill, Clarence Williams

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1216771439967936

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.