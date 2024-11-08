× Expand courtesy Antoine McNeail A close-up of Antoine McNeail. Antoine McNeail

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents its debut collaboration with Hotel Indigo in the heart of downtown Madison. Color Me Funny: The Hotel Indigo Comedy Show brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best comics at the former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by ANTOINE MCNEAIL:

Antoine McNeail is a comedian who tells the raw truth and has thoughtful insight to his humor. Originally from Milwaukee, he has become a staple in the Madison and Midwest comedy scenes. He discusses topics from all facets of life including music, family, church, culture, dating, current events, and much more. Antoine has been featured on Comedy on State's "Best of the Midwest" showcase, is a winner of Best of Madison 2023, and was given the 2024 Enchanting Entertainer Award by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. He is the host and founder of the Comedy & Poetry Jam which he produces via his production company 1Motion Out Reach Enterprise.

With supporting performances by: Dana Ehrmann, Daryll Schmitz

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Friday, November 8, 2024, doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM.

The Hotel Indigo, 901 E Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53703. ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building. Seating is first come, first served.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/941301901158587

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.