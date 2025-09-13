× Expand courtesy Jonah Jurkens A close-up of Jonah Jurkens. Jonah Jurkens

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Color Me Funny: a stand-up comedy show that brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best comics at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the event!

Join us for a great night of comedy headlined by JONAH JURKENS:

Originally from Wisconsin, comedian Jonah Jurkens has made a name for himself in Chicago as a regular on the prestigious Comedians You Should Know showcase as well as the creator of of popular shows such as Brews & Bad Movies and The Blackout Diaries. His magnetic storytelling style has propelled him stages all over the Midwest and beyond. You can catch Jonah waxing silly on the Let's Get Dumb podcast.

Featuring: Kait Carmody, Kayley Horton

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1118594076815242

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.