Color Run
Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
media release: Our famous free Color Run will start at 11am on Saturday, June 20, right outside our front door. Come early and purchase your Black Earth Children’s Museum T-shirts (3 for $20). It’s the perfect shirt for our Color Run where everyone finishes a bit more colorful.
We will also have Kona Ice from 11:30am until 1:30pm to cool you down after your fun and colorful run.
Info
Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
Kids & Family