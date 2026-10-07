media release: 7:30 PM performance, doors and bars open at 7:00 PM, Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Rd, Fitchburg

The Colorado Cello Quartet performs a wide-ranging program featuring music old and new. Experience new works by Tessa Lark, Paul Wiancko, and Andrea Casarrubios alongside arrangements of favorites by Rachmaninoff, Haydn, and Dvořák created by members of the quartet. The concert highlights the cello's remarkable range and versatility, from beautiful chorale textures to rhythmic energy and virtuosity that celebrates the cello's possibilities.