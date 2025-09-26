Social Painting: Colorful Cactus!

Come paint this colorful cactus at our fun Social Painting event! Invite your friends and family, and enjoy an evening full of creativity, laughter, and great company. In this class, we’ll paint step by step following the guidance of maestra Monica.

This event is for adults only, perfect for relaxing, socializing, and connecting with the community. Bring your favorite drinks and snacks and join us for this unique artistic experience!

Workshop Details:

Date: Friday, September 26

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Materials: included in the class fee

Don’t miss this night of painting, fun, and creativity!