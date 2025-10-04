media release: Developing Artists, Murals & Alliances is bringing the community together for a day of color, creativity, and connection at the Colors Connect Festival for DAMA! Expect vibrant art, hands-on activities, great music, and lots of fun for all ages.

By joining us, you’re not just celebrating—you’re supporting youth in our community. Every bit of involvement helps DAMA continue to empower and uplift local young people.

Invite your friends and family, wear your brightest colors, and come make unforgettable memories with us. Let’s show our support and make this event one to remember!

Support the Colors Connect Festival for DAMA! Your contribution—big or small—helps us create a vibrant, creative event and empowers local youth to thrive. Whether you join us on the day, spread the word, or donate, every action counts.

Let’s come together to make this festival unforgettable and strengthen our community. Ready to help? Reach out or visit our page for ways to get involved!

Thank you for supporting DAMA and the future of our youth!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1088668000105356/