media release: Mad City Sapphics is organizing a drag show focused on Pride where each performer will represent a color of the Pride flag in their performances.

Colors of Pride will happen at Crucible (3116 Commercial Ave. Madison, WI 53714) on June 28, doors 6pm and show 6:30pm, cover charge at $10!

Cast includes

-Elliot WageGap, Valentine Panthera, Neuro Cosmos, Dinah Bolical, Manny Terr, SunShine Raynebow.

There will also be music by DJ Kenni Smooth!