Colors of Pride

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Mad City Sapphics is organizing a drag show focused on Pride where each performer will represent a color of the Pride flag in their performances. 

Colors of Pride will happen at Crucible (3116 Commercial Ave. Madison, WI 53714) on June 28, doors 6pm and show 6:30pm, cover charge at $10! 

Cast includes 

-Elliot WageGap, Valentine Panthera, Neuro Cosmos, Dinah Bolical, Manny Terr, SunShine Raynebow. 

There will also be music by DJ Kenni Smooth!

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
LGBT
Music
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