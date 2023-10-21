Colter Wall, Red Shahan

× Expand Little Jack Films: Rural Sultan + Travis Blankenship Colter Wall leans on a truck while a horse hangs out nearby. Colter Wall

media release: Still riding high on the release of his brand new album, Little Songs, beloved Canadian songsmith Colter Wall has given his ever-loyal fanbase even more to be excited about. Beginning on October 11, Wall and his band will hit the road for 10 rare, on-stage appearances over the last few months of 2023. The October leg will find the boys in the Midwestern United States with a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on October 21, 2023. Red Shahan will join Colter as support on the announced shows.

Little Songs marks the first release in a partnership between his longtime label La Honda Records and RCA Records. Prior to the new album, Wall released two standalone singles—“Cypress Hills and the Big Country”and a cover of Cowboy Jack Clement’s “Let’s All Help the Cowboys (Sing the Blues)”—as well as the 2020 LP Western Swings & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs and Colter Wall and the Scary Prairie Boys’ Live In Front Of Nobody, a 2021 live stream, full-band show turned indie record store, vinyl-only release–a coveted and limited release. Information on both albums can be found at colterwall.com.