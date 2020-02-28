press release: Edgewood College presents columbinus, by Stephen Karam & PJ Paparelli, directed by Audrey Wax.

The play, sparked by the April 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, is a meeting of fact and fiction that illuminates the realities of adolescent culture by exploring the events surrounding the shootings. It weaves together excerpts from parents, survivors, and community leaders in Littleton as well as police evidence to bring to light the dark recesses of American adolescence.

Tickets are $15.00 for general admission, $10.00 for students and for seniors. Visit theatre.edgewood.edu for tickets. For more information call the Box Office at 608-663-6710.