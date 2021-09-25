Columbus Art & Author Fair

media release: Held in conjunction with the Oddfellows’ “Oddtoberfest” whi ch includes live music, ethnic food & beverages, and children’s activities. More than 30 artists and authors will be on hand.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a family-friendly event!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/497319414837536/

Authors: (everything from picture book to memoir to paranormal, mystery, suspense and more.)

Bob Allen, Brea Behn, Valerie Biel, Rose Bingham, Catherine Walters Brick, Alec Gould, Jamie Hardgrove, Julia Hoffman, Meadoe Hora, Terri Karsten, Christine Keleny, Kerri Lukasavitz, Jana Roe, Dean Wild

Artists/artisans:

Wayne Roe (pen & ink drawing), Ron Benisch (oil painting, Adam Berg (Digital art on metal and canvas), Jean Buch (hand woven baskets), Michelle Escamilla (pressed flower art and jewelry), Fandlemonium (fan fiction inspired candles & scents), Rod Hill (oil and watercolor paintings), Sue Sewell (stained glass mosaics), Julie St. John (pottery), Pete Urasky (wood & resin works), Bernice Valentin, (acrylic painting), Becky Weidner (pottery)