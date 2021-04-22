ONLINE: Combat and Trust

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum remains closed due to the pandemic, but many of the museum's regular programs have continued virtually, including its "Mess Night at the Museum" lecture series. This installment features a talk by historian Edward Lengel on a group of Wisconsin and Michigan National Guard members who, as part of the American Expeditionary Forces, were among the first U.S. soldiers in combat during World War I. Register here for a link to the free talk.

Join us via ZOOM for a discussion with Adam Holton, former Commanding Officer of Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines. In 2004 Holton took Madison-based Golf Company to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Holton arrived a few months after the situation in Iraq had turned into full-scale insurgency. Challenged with a mission in an area of operation that was almost 50% Shia and 50% Sunni, Holton and the members of Golf Company learned to build trust.

Since returning from deployment, Holton has stayed connected with the important effort of supporting veterans and conveying the importance of our country fulfilling the social contract we have with them. Currently, he is writing a book telling stories of the individuals he served with.

