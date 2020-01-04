Combat Naps, Cass Cwik, Head, Quick & Painless

× Expand The band played few gigs before coming together for the Rockonsin competition.

press release: Quick and Painless is an up and coming alternative rock band hailing from Madison, Wisconsin. The band first began playing together in September of 2017 and has since gone on to become two time Rockonsin champions, released an E.P. and full length record and played shows everywhere from Summerfest to small warehouses. Combining the sounds of '70s rock, '80s new wave, '90s alternative and 2000s pop punk, Quick and Painless is sure to impress!