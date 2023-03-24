Combat Naps, Chris & Andrea, Moonboot, Def Sonic
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Combat Naps
media release: WORT is super fired-up to return to Mickey's on Friday 3/24 for a fundraising Party! It's been awhile since we've done a show at Mickey's and we hope you come ROCK OUT WITH US! We've got 4 locally acclaimed acts for your sonic indulgence:
To start the night ~
DEF SONIC - experimental with layered beats, trippy loops, samples & synths. All with ardent vocal melodies amid blurred genres.
Next up ~
MOONBOOT - original synth-heavy, guitar-driven psych/garage rock, with a dose of new wave to boot (nice pun right?)
Then ~
COMBAT NAPS - aggressive guitar-bent alt-punk and songs laced with irreverence, whimsy & an indie-rock edge.
To close out the night ~
CHRIS & ANDREA of Mickey Sunshine - Mini Sunshine! The duo offers up a taste of MS's esteemed & illustrious post-grunge sound.
Donation at the door. Proceeds support Listener-sponsored, Volunteer-powered Community radio WORT 89.9fm!
