Combat Naps, Chris & Andrea, Moonboot, Def Sonic

media release: WORT is super fired-up to return to Mickey's on Friday 3/24 for a fundraising Party! It's been awhile since we've done a show at Mickey's and we hope you come ROCK OUT WITH US! We've got 4 locally acclaimed acts for your sonic indulgence:

To start the night ~

DEF SONIC - experimental with layered beats, trippy loops, samples & synths. All with ardent vocal melodies amid blurred genres.

Next up ~

MOONBOOT - original synth-heavy, guitar-driven psych/garage rock, with a dose of new wave to boot (nice pun right?)

Then ~

COMBAT NAPS - aggressive guitar-bent alt-punk and songs laced with irreverence, whimsy & an indie-rock edge.

To close out the night ~

CHRIS & ANDREA of Mickey Sunshine - Mini Sunshine! The duo offers up a taste of MS's esteemed & illustrious post-grunge sound.

Donation at the door. Proceeds support Listener-sponsored, Volunteer-powered Community radio WORT 89.9fm!

www.wortfm.org

More info on their Facebook pages AND:

combatnaps.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/ mickeywikisunshine

open.spotify.com/artist/ 3HgPjd4fkUpuOI0mxoQZOp?fbclid

facebook.com/moonbootband

defsonicmusic.bandcamp.com

and on Tumblr