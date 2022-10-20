Combat Naps, Grady Philip Drugg, Blue County Pistol
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Amelia Soth
Combat Naps
media release: Combat Naps - indie pop
https://combatnaps.bandcamp.com/album/coalmine-bud
The ever expanding brain child of Madison musician Neal Jochmann. Equal parts Alex G and Nilsson, the only thing more impressive than the shear quantity of his musical output is how dang good it all is.
Grady Philip Drugg (Springfield, MO) - twangy, emotive indie pop https://gpd420.bandcamp.com/.../i-only-want-the-best-for-you
Rockin singer-songwriter with a kaleidoscope of influences and genres creating top notch tunes.
Blue County Pistol - party country twang
Newer group of indie cowboys playin pbr rock
10pm
21+
free!! (with suggested donations for touring band)