Combat Naps, Grady Philip Drugg, Blue County Pistol

media release: Combat Naps - indie pop

https://combatnaps.bandcamp.com/album/coalmine-bud

The ever expanding brain child of Madison musician Neal Jochmann. Equal parts Alex G and Nilsson, the only thing more impressive than the shear quantity of his musical output is how dang good it all is.

Grady Philip Drugg (Springfield, MO) - twangy, emotive indie pop https://gpd420.bandcamp.com/.../i-only-want-the-best-for-you

Rockin singer-songwriter with a kaleidoscope of influences and genres creating top notch tunes.

Blue County Pistol - party country twang

Newer group of indie cowboys playin pbr rock

10pm

21+

free!! (with suggested donations for touring band)