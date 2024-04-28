× Expand J. M. Staral/StaralInk Combo Noir

media release: Combo Noir was founded in 2018 by genre-hopping vocalist Anna Purnell (Yid Vicious, Forward! Marching Band, Intemperance Collective, Dixie Sizzlers, etc.) and New Orleans transplant, pianist Adam St. Reiff. Drawing from varied, eclectic, and soulful repertoires, the band is a great accompaniment for everything from hootchie-cootchie dancing to staring pensively into your third hard cider.