Combo Noir

to

Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

media release: Combo Noir was founded in 2018 by genre-hopping vocalist Anna Purnell (Yid Vicious, Forward! Marching Band, Intemperance Collective, Dixie Sizzlers, etc.) and New Orleans transplant, pianist Adam St. Reiff. Drawing from varied, eclectic, and soulful repertoires, the band is a great accompaniment for everything from hootchie-cootchie dancing to staring pensively into your third hard cider.

Info

Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Music
608-437-2749
to
Google Calendar - Combo Noir - 2024-04-28 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Combo Noir - 2024-04-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Combo Noir - 2024-04-28 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Combo Noir - 2024-04-28 15:00:00 ical