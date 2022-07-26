press release: June 14 - August 16, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Combo Noir was founded in 2018 by genre-hopping vocalist Anna Purnell (Yid Vicious, Forward! Marching Band, Intemperance Collective, Dixie Sizzlers, etc.) and New Orleans transplant, pianist Adam St. Reiff. Drawing from varied, eclectic, and soulful repertoires, Combo Noir is perfect for a wide variety of audiences and venues. Experienced performers deliver music that's by turns energetic, smoky, hilarious, romantic, and groovy.