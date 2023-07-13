× Expand Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on Unsplash A plecostomus.

media release: Coming to the Madison Marriott West July 13-16, 2023 a must see event for tropical fish enthusiasts. The American Cichlid Association (ACA) and Madison Area Aquatic Hobbyists (MAAH) are putting on a joint convention called, "The Combo Plate." This will be one of the biggest events in the aquarium hobby in 2023.

Serving up world renown speakers from not only the United States, but also Canada & Europe, this event will not only be educational, but fun! A Friday evening mixer, goodie bags, several fish auctions, a vendor room, silent auctions, field trips and a well-stocked hospitality suite later in the evening on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A perfect place to get to know fellow aquarium hobbyists as well as experts from around the country and the world. Many attendees will also be bringing unique fish to sell. The convention is expected to attract 400 attendees.

ABOUT

MAAH, established in 2009, meets monthly on the 3rd Saturday. Most months there is a speaker on a topic of aquatic life care and a mini-auction. There are two big auctions held each year as well as a member picnic and holiday party. https:// madisonaquatichobby.com

MAAH has put on the Catfish Cataclysm convention for aquarium hobbyists who are interested in catfish - such as Corydoras, Plecostomus, Synodontis, Loricariidae and more - on odd years since 2015.

The ACA is a 501c3 supporting research, conservation and education on cichlid species of fish. The organization puts on a convention for cichlid lovers annually, hosted by a local aquarium hobbyist club. https://cichlid.org

The two groups of fish coexist very well and many people enjoy both groups so the combination is a natural one.