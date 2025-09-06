media release: Soviet Union | 1985 | DCP | 142 min. | Russian with English subtitles

Director: Elem Klimov

Cast: Alexei Kravchenko, Olga Mironova, Lubomiras Lauciavicus

A teenaged boy in Nazi occupied Russia flees his own destroyed village and falls in with a band of partisans, discovering firsthand the brutal ordeals suffered by peasants. Klimov's final film, an odyssey on the scale of Apocalypse Now, is shot in muted colors that grimly emphasize the barbarity of war. Increasingly recognized as one of the great films of the late 20th century, Come and See has been hailed by critics, filmmakers, and cinephiles, including Sean Penn who declared the movie “a masterpiece not only of filmmaking, but of humanity itself.”

War and Innocence: There is no more powerful and direct way to examine the traumatic events of war than by looking at it through the eyes of a child. This series showcases three international classics that depict this loss of innocence in the midst of the Second World War. Exploring disparate warfronts, the three films are Elem Klimov’s powerful, sometimes surreal exploration of wartime adolescence in Russia, Come and See; René Clément’s undeniably heartbreaking Forbidden Games, featuring a knockout performance from 5-year old Brigitte Fossey; and Isao Takahata’s wrenching, devastating anime, Grave of the Fireflies.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.