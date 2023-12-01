Come Back, Little Sheba

media release: USA | 1952 | 35mm | 99 min.

Director: Daniel Mann; Cast: Burt Lancaster, Shirley Booth, Terry Moore

First time was the charm for Booth, who, recreating her Broadway role, won the 1953 Best Actress Oscar for her shattering, big screen debut. She plays Lola, a middle-aged housewife whose life is upended when her recovering-alcoholic husband (an indelible Lancaster) falls for a young college student (Moore) who rents a room in the couple’s house. First-time film director Mann masterfully adapts William Inge’s play (also his first) to devastating effect.

