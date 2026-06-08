× Expand courtesy Sonal Aggarwal A close-up of Sonal Aggarwal on stage. Sonal Aggarwal

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Comedians of the World Telling Jokes, a July 4th pregame event celebrating international voices in comedy at downtown Madison's Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory turned historic hotel.

Join us for a great comedy show headlined by ADAM BURKE and SONAL AGGARWAL:

Originally from Ireland (by way of Australia and England), Adam Burke is a prolific comedian and writer now based in Chicago. A fixture of the Midwest comedy scene for nearly two decades, he is perhaps best known to national audiences as a regular panelist on NPR's popular comedy quiz show, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! In late 2025, Burke released his first filmed stand-up special, Un-American, which offers an "outsider's guide to belonging" while dissecting topics like therapy, true crime, and the state of the U.S. His previous accolades include being voted Best Standup by The Chicago Reader and winning Second City’s "Up Next" Comedy Competition. Beyond the stage, Burke has contributed his wit as a writer for WGN’s Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo and has released multiple acclaimed albums, including Universal Squirrel Theory and Weaponized Empathy.

Sonal Aggarwal is a multidisciplinary Chicago-based comedian, actor, and producer who transitioned to stand-up following a life-altering motorcycle accident in India. Formerly an international street performer and dancer, she has channeled her unique global perspective into a sharp, storytelling-driven comedy style. She is a regular host of the Moth Story Hour and gained significant acclaim for her one-woman show, The Alchemy of Bliss, which enjoyed a sold-out run at the prestigious Steppenwolf Theatre. On screen, she has appeared in the Netflix series Easy and the SXSW-debuting short film A Period Piece. Aggarwal is also the co-creator of Comic Relief, a popular stand-up showcase that highlights diverse voices from around the world.

With supporting performances by:

Rich Gomez (Zanies)

Sasha Rosser (Winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition 2025)

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Reservations are recommended to guarantee seating.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1486483913127539

Recommended for ages 18+.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.