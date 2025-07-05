× Expand Ashley Nicole A close-up of Eunji Kim. Eunji Kim

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents Comedians of the World Telling Jokes, a July 4th hangover event celebrating international voices in comedy at downtown Madison's Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory turned historic hotel.

Join us for a great comedy show headlined by EUNJI KIM:

Eunji Kim is a comedian and writer based in Chicago. She was a Senior Writer for Cards Against Humanity and can be seen performing stand-up all over the country (Laugh Factory, Zanies, Helium) and has opened up for national headliners including Fortune Feimster and Dave Attell. Her sold-out solo show "IN BAD TASTE", was a part of Steppenwolf Theater's 2022 LookOut Series. She was a 2017 Bob Curry Fellow at Second City and a featured performer in the 2017 NBCUniversal Break Out Festival. Her TV credits include: Chicago Fire (NBC), Chicago Med (NBC), Work In Progress (Showtime) and Best In Dough (Hulu). She is also the co-host of the critically acclaimed podcast: "2 Kims 1 Pod".

Featuring performances by: Luise Noe (Limestone Comedy Festival), Syed Hasnain (Milwaukee Comedy Festival), Bryan Leconte (Top Three in Madison's Funniest Comic Competition)

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (Winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition 2025)

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM, ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/704261375443395/

----------------

Recommended for ages 18+.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.