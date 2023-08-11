media release: Welcome to a special night of comedy at Cargo Coffee East! This is a pop up show organized in collaboration with Madison Comedy Week featuring comedians from all over the Midwest! Hosted and produced by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.

Featuring: Joe Medoff, Kathryn Gongaware, Kadeem Fuller, Ian Erickson, Matthew Mandli, Anthony Siraguse, Greg Kennedy

This is a free show, but donations and tips are highly suggested and appreciated! Seating starts at 6, and the show will begin at 6:30 pm

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.