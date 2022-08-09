× Expand Frank Sommers Allie Lindsay

press release: Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily one of the hottest comedy showcases in Madison!

The TUESDAY, August 9 Comedy at The Cabaret is a very special show, at a special night and time, because it is part of Madison's own incredible MADISON COMEDY WEEK comedy festival! This week will include upwards of 25+ shows, featuring stand-up comics and comedians from ALL OVER the country!

Please join us at the east side's wonderful NORTH STREET CABARET for an incredible and unique evening of FANTASTIC stand-up comedy! The line-up includes Rebecca Wilson (Denver/MN), Joe Eames (Chicago), Tyler Fowler (Chicago), Sammy Anzer (Chi/NY), Sam Selby (Chicago), Judd Reminger (Milwaukee), & Andrew Wegleitner (Denver/Minneapolis)! You won't want to miss this super fun night of improvised music and great comedy at one of the chillest clubs in Madison!

$15 at the door, $12 online in advance. *PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST RESULT WITHIN 72 HRS

REQUIRED TO ATTEND* The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!