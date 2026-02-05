× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: Get ready to laugh your socks off with some killer stand-up at Comedy at The Cabaret APRIL 2!

----TICKET INFO----*WE ONLY HAVE A LIMITED SUPPLY OF THESE SPECIAL PRESALE TICKETS! FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE! But you can STILL COME TO THE SHOW and purchase tickets at the door!*

---DOORS open at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH or Venmo at the DOOR (the bar ABSOLUTELY DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

Since North Street Cabaret opened in 2017, Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, has been producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase, which highlights some of the most talented comics in the Midwest and beyond! North Street Cabaret is a super cool spot, Allie Lindsay is fun as hell... it's easily one of the most enjoyable comedy showcases in Madison! With a few exceptions--EVERY 1st THURSDAY/month!

The THURSDAY, April 2 show is going to be an absolute riot! Possibly literally. Allie has put together an incredible trio of comics, all of whom bring a delicious variety of style and personality to the stage. The wonderful Madison comic, Eli Wilz, will be kicking off the line-up, followed by another Madison favorite, the very funny Peggy Hurly! And to top things off, the hilarious and VIBRANT Sasha Rosser will be our headliner!“Sasha Rosser possesses a unique, fearless voice that you come across very seldom. She’s a complete maniac and undeniably hilarious.” -Tyler J. Menz, Voyager Comedy"Scientist-turned-comedian Sasha Rosser covers everything from motherhood to RoboCop in her darkly lovable stand-up act. She is the 2025 winner of Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State and was voted “Best Comedian” in Madison Magazine’s “Best of Madison”. Sasha has been a selected performer at the Limestone, 10k Laughs, Milwaukee, Midwest Queer, and Sno Jam comedy festivals and has opened for headliners Matteo Lane, Shane Torres, Robby Hoffman, Colin Jost, and Dave Attell. Her debut comedy album, “Dirty Nerd”, shot to #1 on iTunes shortly after its release in August of 2024."