Comedy at the Cabaret

media release: Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, is celebrating 7 years of producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison!

The THURSDAY, APRIL 3 show is slated to SLAY! We've got an INCREDIBLE line-up! The wonderful and very funny Lisa Quam (Quamedy) is kicking things off! Followed by the tiny bundle of wit & charisma, Alecia Altstaetter! Our headliner is none other than the incomparably hilarious Milwaukee powerhouse, Ryan Mason!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

*WE ONLY HAVE A LIMITED SUPPLY OF THESE SPECIAL PRESALE TICKETS! But you can still come and purchase tickets at the door!

---DOORS open at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH or Venmo at the DOOR (the bar ABSOLUTELY DOES take cards for drink purchases!)