Comedy at the Cabaret

media release: A fabulous, monthly stand-up comedy showcase in its 5th year running, at the wonderful North Street Cabaret!

Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! The show opens with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell. This is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The Thursday, April 6 show will feature excellent comics including Glenn Widdicombe, Andrew Rynning, Vanessa Tortolano, & from Milwaukee, headliner Gary Zajakowski!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30--- At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10; $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST RESULT WITHIN 72 HRS REQUIRED TO ATTEND* The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.