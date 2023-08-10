× Expand Jesse Chieffo Johnny Beehner on stage. Johnny Beehner

media release: MADISON COMEDY WEEK, Madison's very own, FABULOUS Comedy Festival is BACK in it's 6th season! Featuring dozens of some of the greatest comics from ALL OVER THE COUNTRY, this year will be the BEST yet! And Comedy at The Cabaret is thrilled to be a part of this incredible event!

The THURSDAY, August 10 show will, of course, be hosted by comedian Allie Lindsay, with hilariously fun, super groovy original music by the incredibly talented Chicago comic & musician, Jake Snell. And we're STOKED to introduce our spectacular headliner, from Los Angeles: JOHNNY BEEHNER! "With a background in improvisational theater, including training at Chicago’s prestigious Second City and the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, Johnny brings a very unique style to the stage. He made his network television debut in January of 2015 as one of the last comedians to appear on the Late Show with David Letterman. He has also made numerous appearances on FOX’s Laughs, has appeared on AXS’s Gotham Comedy Live, and regularly appears on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show. His comedy can be heard regularly on XM/ Sirius Satellite radio."

The rest of the line-up is also SO HOT, and will feature amazing comics, such as Marcus Banks (Chicago), Chris Trani (Chicago), Jeff Brumfield (New Orleans), Grace Leishman (Chicago), & Nina Davis (Denver).

"Madison Comedy Week is an event that is diverse, accessible, and inclusive—showcasing the unique nature of comedy in Madison, Wisconsin and the various reasons why comedians from all over the country love to perform here."

Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts Comedy at The Cabaret on the 1st Thursday each month at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30--- At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.