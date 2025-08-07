Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: DOORS open at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $12 [SPECIAL EVENT RATE], or...-$15 Cash or Venmo at the DOOR (the bar FOR SURE takes cards for drink purchases!)

Since North Street Cabaret opened in 2018, Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, has been producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase, which highlights some of the most talented comics in the Midwest and beyond! North Street Cabaret is a super cool spot, Allie Lindsay is fun as hell... it's easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison! EVERY 1st THURSDAY/month!

On THURSDAY, AUG 7, we are SO PROUD and SO EXCITED to be a part of the 2025 Madison Comedy Week COMEDY FESTIVAL! The Fest began in 2018, and gets bigger and more fun every year! This month Allie is THRILLED to, once again, be hosting hilarious, TOP-NOTCH comics from all over the country, right here at North Street Cabaret! *1 NIGHT ONLY!

FEATURING:

Eeland Stribling Denver, CO

Maeve Devitt Chicago, IL

Anastasia Jacques Los Angeles, CA

Gabbie Watts Atlanta, GA

Riley Cosgrove Minneapolis, MN

Olivia Witt New York, NY

