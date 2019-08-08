Comedy at the Cabaret
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Lovable local comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!
June's Madison Comedy Week show was another great success, with a line-up of hilarious A-list comics, and this month's show is going to be equally incredible! Allie has put together another tight line-up, this time with of some of the BEST, most notable comics from right here in Madison & a terrific headliner from Green Bay!
The line-up:
Sasha Rosser
Nick Ledesma
Shawn Vasquez
& Kristin Lytie
DOORS at 7/Show at 8
North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)
Only $5 CASH at DOOR (the bar takes cards for drink purchases)
You won't want to miss this incomparable night of music and comedy!!