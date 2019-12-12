× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Comedy at The Cabaret brings headliner Rob Christensen, as seen on Comedy Central and NBC's Last Comic Standing!

Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

Last month was a huge success, as they celebrated 2 YEARS at North Street Cabaret, and this month's show is going to be equally incredible! Allie has put together another tight line-up, this time with some fantastic comics from LA/NY, Chicago, Monroe, and Madison!

FEATURING:Colin Bowden-MADISON

Jane Kleven-MONROE

Mathew Gill -CHICAGO

& HEADLINER on tour from LA: Rob Christensen (Comedy Central & NBC's LAST COMIC STANDING)

"Rob Christensen is a stand up comedian, writer, and actor who was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY - when it was still dangerous. He now lives in Los Angeles, CA where he’s all about that salad life. Rob’s unique humor is smart, self-reflective, spirited, and informed by his experiences back in Brooklyn as an illegal graffiti artist, freestyle rap battler, raver, hooligan and eventual U.S. Air Force Sergeant. Overall, Rob is generally known as a bad-ass ruffian, which does not preclude him from regularly cuddling with baby animals.

Rob had one of the best sets of his life taping THIS IS NOT HAPPENING for Comedy Central and one of the best weekends of his life taping ADAM DEVINE’S HOUSE PARTY for Comedy Central. He had one of the worst sets of his life taping LAST COMIC STANDING for NBC where Roseanne Barr told him, “I didn’t like you from the moment I saw you.” -https://www.brooklynrob.com/ home

**DOORS at 7/Show at 8**

North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

Only $5 CASH at DOOR (the bar takes cards for drink purchases)

You won't want to miss this incomparable night of music and comedy!!