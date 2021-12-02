Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The December 2 show will feature some of Madison and Milwaukee's best comics, including Vanessa Tortolano, Matt Jordan, featuring Raegan Niemela and headliner Charlie Kojis! Charlie has opened for legends such as Tig Notaro, Gary Gulman, and Michael Che. He was the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016.

You won't want to miss this fabulous night of improvised music and exceptional comedy!!

DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30, at the wonderful North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

ADMISSION: Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10; $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!).

The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit AT THAT TIME. *As of 11/13: According to current Dane County Health regulations, masks ARE required indoors.