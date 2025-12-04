Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: Since North Street Cabaret opened in 2017, Madison comic Allie Lindsay has been producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase, which highlights some of the most talented comics in the Midwest and beyond! North Street Cabaret is a super cool spot, Allie Lindsay is fun as hell... it's easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison! EVERY 1st THURSDAY/month!

The THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4 show is going to be FABULOUS! We're definitely finishing off the year with a BANG! Allie has booked a particularly awesome trio of comics- who are all absolute KILLERS on stage (and whose off-stage friendship is grossly cool.)

We're kicking things off with the hilarious Madison comic, Breanne Wilhite, who will bring an energy we didn't even know we NEEDED. Next up we will have one of the raddest comics from Milwaukee, Luise Noe, whose relentless wit could find a smart and funny take on a blade of grass. Our HEADLINER will be none other than legendary Milwaukee powerhouse, Raegan Niemela. Period. (but for real, she's incredible.)