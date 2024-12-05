Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily one of the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The THURSDAY, DEC 5, show will be SO FUN! We're shaking things up a bit by kicking off the show with a fabulous story by Madison's own THE MOTH StorySLAM CHAMPION, Alice Pauser! Our HEADLINER will be the incredibly cool, fun, & HILARIOUS, Raegan Niemela! Not to be outdone by our FEATURE comic, total riot, Luise Noe! Both bad-asses are popping over from Milwaukee, but Luise was born & raised in Germany, which you're sure to hear a bit about. :-) All of these performers will rock your funny bone.

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

